Former Bollywood actress appointed as Google India head

A former Bollywood actress was named as the head of Google India. Mayuri Kango, the Bollywood heroine of 90s has been appointed as the head of industry division of Google.

Mayuri who attained her MBA from Newyork, has worked with media mangement company.

Mayuri started her acting carrieer in 1995 by a film named ‘Naseem’. But she rose to fame after the film ‘Papa Kehte hein’ relesed in 1996 and directed by veteran Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt. In mid 1990s she has acted in many Hindi films.