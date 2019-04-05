Grand alliance won’t allow NDA to divide India ,says Rabri Devi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday said that the Opposition’s grand alliance will not allow the NDA to divide the nation.

“All the leaders under grand alliance will work towards saving the country and not allow them to divide it,” Rabri said while addressing a public rally here. She further claimed that the BJP-led Centre has filed a fake case on the Yadav family in connection with the IRCTC scam. “The whole country knows that Lalu Yadav and his family is innocent. However, Nitish Kumar claimed that Lalu Yadav talks over the phone in prison. The people know the truth.

“The officials of Indian Railways have themselves said that there was no corruption held in their department when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister,” she said. “They have forcefully filed a fake case against him. When Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister, I was nothing at that time. Tejashwi was also a child. But they filed a case on us also. Tejashwi and I are out on bail,” she added.