The Kerala police have seized aroun 1.38 crore illicit money from a car in Pattambi, Palakkad. The moeny has no valid source. The police has arrested 3 persons in custody. Majeed, his wife Najma and thier son Najeeb were booked. The money was found in a bag under the seat of a car that was going to Guruvayur side from Palakkad.

The raid was carried out by Shornur DYSp T.S.Sanoj. The raid was conducted after the district police chief got a tip about the hawala racket.