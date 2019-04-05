In name of security, J&K bars public from key road in Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, the main road in Kashmir has been restricted to the general public for two days in every week for Military and CRPF conveys to pass by. The ban on the bar on Kashmir is barred from Udhampur to Baramulla on the National Highway. The Bann is applicable only up to to May 31.

The decision was made on behalf of the recent incident which caused the death of 40 CRPF representatives in Pulwama. It was on Feb 14

that CRPF convoy was crashed by a car which was filled with explosives and killed the soldiers. The incident has inturn lead to Indo-Pakistan aerial aggression.

People’s Democratic Party leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti said the decision was too difficult for the people.

“On the days of the ban, no vehicle are allowed to transport which includes the services made by ambulance and what about mere workers and school students? ” he added .