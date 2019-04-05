NEWSSports

IPL 2019 RCB vs KKR; Virat Kohli’s RCB look to end drought of win

Apr 5, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
In the 17th match of VIVO IPL league, THe Royal challengers from Banglore will be facing Knight Riders from Kolkata at the Chinnaswamy stadium. The captain Virat Kohli now faces a herculean task of taking his team to their first victory of this season. The team has suffered back-to-back defeats in the first four matches and are now settled at the eight positions.

The Kolkata Knight Riders on their part under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik has won first two matches comfortably until Delhi Capitals stepped in as they snatched victory in super over.

THE SQUAD

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee

KKR playing 11: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (C) (W), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

