Irrfan Khan to Resume Work with ” Angrezi Medium” After Cancer Treatment

Apr 5, 2019, 08:15 pm IST
The Actor Irfan Khan who had been under the treatment for neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis last year has now come back for the work in the sets of Angrezi Medium. The 52-year-old actor, whose credits include Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, among others, was diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine cancer last March, which kept him away from work for over a year.

He started shooting for Angrezi Medium on Friday.

The buzz about him starting shooting for the film had started earlier this week when he was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

The producer of the film has released a photograph that confirmed the same. The picture was produced by Maddock films.

In March 2018, Irrfan had announced his diagnosis and said that he was going abroad for treatment. He returned to India in February this year.

