Latest NewsIndia

Kamal Hassan Criticises Rahul Gandhi For this Reason

Apr 5, 2019, 07:39 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in Kerala apart from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leader has already filed his nomination and even kick-started his campaign. He had come under a lot of criticism for choosing to fight from two seats, especially in a place like Wayanad where BJP is not quite a force to reckon with.

Makkal Neethi Maiam Leader Kamal Hassan felt that Rahul was cheating people by contesting from two constituencies. In an Interview given to a national daily, he said Kamal himself could have done the same thing, but chose not to do it.

“I think they(Congress) are covering all bases. I could have done the same thing in TamilNadu.I could have stood in two places and my people would have seen to it that I win at both places. Then I will have to relinquish one. I think its a sham. Its cheating my people. If i stand at one place and promise the people there that I will take care of them, I will have to do it. If you relinquish one seat, that is the beginning of the neglect towards people”.

Tags

Related Articles

by-polls

Not only in Kairana but these constituencies to face by-polls TODAY

May 28, 2018, 10:44 am IST
jignesh-mvani

Jignesh Mevani levels serious allegations against Gujarat Police

Feb 24, 2018, 11:29 am IST

Will bomb people who say they’re unsafe in India: BJP MLA

Jan 4, 2019, 04:13 pm IST

“I will meet Hadiya soon” – said Shafin Jahan following the SC freed Hadiya

Nov 28, 2017, 07:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close