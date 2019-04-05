Kamal Hassan Criticises Rahul Gandhi For this Reason

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in Kerala apart from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leader has already filed his nomination and even kick-started his campaign. He had come under a lot of criticism for choosing to fight from two seats, especially in a place like Wayanad where BJP is not quite a force to reckon with.

Makkal Neethi Maiam Leader Kamal Hassan felt that Rahul was cheating people by contesting from two constituencies. In an Interview given to a national daily, he said Kamal himself could have done the same thing, but chose not to do it.

“I think they(Congress) are covering all bases. I could have done the same thing in TamilNadu.I could have stood in two places and my people would have seen to it that I win at both places. Then I will have to relinquish one. I think its a sham. Its cheating my people. If i stand at one place and promise the people there that I will take care of them, I will have to do it. If you relinquish one seat, that is the beginning of the neglect towards people”.