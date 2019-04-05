Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist arrested in Baramulla

Security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist from s Tangmarg area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. One live grenade was also recovered from him. The arrested terrorist was identified as Firdous Khan, a resident of Zandpal. He is an active militant of the LeT.

A cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in Zandpal Tangmarg and its adjoining areas by Army, police and CRPF. During the search, a person was spotted moving suspiciously, on being challenged, he tried to flee. Later he was arrested and discovered as LeT terrorist.