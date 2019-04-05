Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Actor Rajpal Yadav set to join Congress

Actor Rajpal Yadav on Thursday met Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit at her residence in the national capital, triggering speculation that he could join the party and contest the May 12 Lok Sabha election from a seat in the national capital.

Yadav confirmed the meeting with the former Delhi chief minister and said he has often paid visits to Dikshit. He said he plans to contest the Lok Sabha election from Delhi.

A senior Delhi Congress leader said Yadav sought the party ticket from North East Delhi seat, currently held by Delhi BJP president and popular Bhojpuri singer-actor Manoj Tiwari. “However, talks are on for an alliance with AAP and nothing is certain so far. So no commitment was made to him,” said the Congress leader.