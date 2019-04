Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday released manifesto for his party and said there is a huge gap between rich and poor and want to make India prosperous.

While releasing manifesto, Yadav said, ‘We want a new vision’.

‘The current government claims development; had there been development then there wouldn’t have been so much unemployment,’ he added.