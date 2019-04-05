Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Shatrughan Sinha’s wife to contest against Rajnath Singh

Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, will be contesting against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency.

According to reliable sources, Poonam will contest on Samajwadi Party ticket with the BSP’s support. The Congress, sources said, has decided not to field a candidate from Lucknow and support the candidature of Sinha. This would pave the way for a one-to-one face-off between Rajnath Singh and Poonam. Sources said that modalities in this regard were being worked.

In fact, Jitin Prasada was keen to contest from Lucknow but he has been persuaded to opt for Dhaurhara. Decks have now been cleared and Lucknow will be one of the seven seats that the Congress has decided to leave for the SP-BSP alliance, said a Congress functionary. Shatrughan Sinha will join the Congress in Delhi on April 6 and will be the party candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.