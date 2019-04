In Badminton, India’s only hope Kidambi Srikanth knocked out of the Malaysia Open tournament after losing 18-21, 19-21 to Chen Long of China in a quarterfinal match in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Srikanth was the only Indian left in the tournament as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy had been knocked out earlier.

Earlier, Sindhu had lost 18-21, 7-21 to South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun in the second round on Thursday.