Maruti Suzuki terminates Omni Van after 35 Years of service

Apr 5, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Maruti Suzuki’s Omni has gallant lovers around the nation. The multi-purpose vehicle has long served the buyers with an affordable price tag and wide offers. The Omni is the only vehicle that can be customised in any body type as the requirement of the buyer. Omni was doing great until the company has informed that they are going to pull the plug off Omni production in India.

The multipurpose Omni van was introduced in 1984, right after the launch of Maruthi’s 800. The Car integrated van has served the customers for about 35 years. The vehicle was powered by a 796cc, three-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels. The 0.8-litre engine is the same that use to power the Maruti Suzuki 800 and produces 35 bhp and 59 Nm of peak torque.

A few days back the company has launched the updated version of its new multi-integrated vehicle Eeco with new innovative safety features.

There were earlier reports that the company will halt the production of the Omni van vehicles towards mid-2019.

With the government mandating ABS, Airbags and BSVI norms, a lot of carmakers are pulling the plug off the older cars, no matter how good they were in the past days.

