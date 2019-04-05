“PM Modi has only Television, No Vision”,says Congress Leader

The Congress on Thursday mocked the BJP-led government, saying its “dismal” performance bore testimony to the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only “television” instead of vision.

The Rahul Gandhi-led party also slammed the BJP for criticising its manifesto, noting that the central government had no right to preach national security, as the country saw a “260 per cent” rise in terror-related incidents during the last five years.

“The dismal performance of his government shows Modi has no vision and only television,” Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi told reporters.

She alleged that the rich became richer and the poor turned poorer under the BJP rule, but Congress’ election manifesto talks about giving justice to the farmers, women, youth, and the jobless and distressed sections.

Accusing the BJP of not fulfilling promises made in its manifesto in 2014, she said the saffron party had assured to provide 33 per cent quota for women, double farmers’ income and create two crore jobs annually, but failed “miserably” to meet any of these.

Mounting a scathing attack on the BJP for making tall claims about nationalism, the Congress leader said never before in the history of India did any prime minister visit Pakistan “uninvited”.

However, “Modi went there uninvited, had biriyani, and got the Pathankot (terror strike) in return,” she said, adding, even Pakistan’s ISI was allowed to investigate into the incident.

“No one knows what happened to that investigation,” Chaturvedi said.