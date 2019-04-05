Priyank Gandhi Couldn’t Sleep at Kerala and the Reason is More Funnier than You Think

Congress President Rahul Gandhi yesterday filed documents to contest the upcoming Loksabha polls from Kerala’s Wayanad. He landed there by a helicopter yesterday, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and headed to the district collectorate office in Kalpetta. The leaders spent a day at Kerala and Priyanka Gandhi, it seems, had a sleepless night.

If you think it was the tension of election-related affairs that killed her sleep, it wasn’t. It was in fact a Civet(Called Marapatty in Malayalam) which is a permanent visitor at West Hill Guest House that disturbed Priyanka throughout.

Priyanka had gone to sleep around 11 pm and almost three hours later she woke to noises from the top. Officers told her that the noise was nothing but a civet running through the attic. The civet’s odour affected Priyanka and soon officers combined to tackle the animal, but with no avail.

Having found no other go, officers started talks of shifting her to another hotel. Special branch even started making the necessary transportation arrangements, but it was just then that the civet stopped his play in the attic. Priyanka, therefore continued her stay at the same hotel.