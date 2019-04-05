Promising Good Relations With Pakistan, BJP Changes from Saffron to Green in Kashmir

In the coming 2019 Loksabha Elections, the political parties are engaging different tactics to address the voters. The Bharathiya Janatha Party has made better innovation to favour the voting public in Kashmir. The party has now taken Green colour over their saffron in the Muslim- majority Kashmir.

Khalid Jehangir is the candidate who has been assigned by the BJP party in Kashmir. The party has now published bulk advertisement with green colour replaced by saffron. Green signifies the colour of Islam.

Very interesting. Saffron presented as green in Kashmir. Who is deceiving whom, this was one among the comments laid by Kashmiri netizen

Khalid who was a former journalist who is now standing against the political heavyweight in National Conference (NC) president and sitting MP Farooq Abdullah, Aga Mohsin of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Irfan Ansari of the Peoples Conference (PC).

The party now has published the green advertisements in many local newspapers and also put up similar ones as boards on pavements.