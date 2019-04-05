Rahul Gandhi to Fight these Other Gandhis at Wayanad

Kottayam: Congress President Rahul Gandhi yesterday filed documents to contest the upcoming Loksabha polls from Kerala’s Wayanad. He landed there by a helicopter yesterday, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and headed to the district collectorate office in Kalpetta. Congress workers are excited to have their central leader in the state but all is not well for the leader.

Rahul Gandhi will have to face three candidates with a similar name and might just snatch some votes that Gandhi deserved. K.M Sivaprasad Gandhi(Independent candidate), Rahul Gandhi K.U(Independent candidate), and Rahul Gandhi K(All India Makkal) are the three Gandhi’s who pose a challenge to the Congress leader with the similarity in their names. K.U Rahul Gandhi is a DYFI member and is a research student at Kerala University.