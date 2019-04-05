Restaurant Cook arrested for raping 61-year-old woman

A 30-year-old man, Sudhir Savita, has been arrested for raping a 61-year-old intellectually challenged woman in a park near Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. The woman was found lying unconscious in the park on Friday, 5 April, and was taken to the hospital. Doctors confirmed sexual assault, reported The Times of India. The accused is a cook at a restaurant in the area.

The woman resides with her sister near East of Kailash. She was found in the park, naked, after people in the area heard the continuous barking of dogs. The locals thought she was dead and called the PCR, the report said. The police were the ones who found that she was alive, when they tried to lift her into the van.

According to information revealed by an inquiry, the survivor used to leave home without telling her sister, who also seems to be intellectually challenged. Neighbours told the police that she would often go to Lajpat Nagar because she had grown up there and her father used to have a house there, the report said.

The sisters hail from a middle class background and started living together after the death of their parents. They may be sent to a destitute home now, sources told The Times of India. Police are still trying to contact a relative who appears to live in South Delhi, the report said.