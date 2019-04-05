Sabarimala women entry will influence the election; BJP will get 2 seats’predicts State Intelligence Report

The Intelligence wing of Kerala police’s report has predicted that in the state the BJP led NDA alliance will get 2 seats. The reoport also holds that the Sabarimala women entry will certainly affect and influence the election and voting pattern. The report cclaims that in the South Kerala the Sabarimala issue is still a hot issue and in the state, there will be a tight triangle battle in the state. The report has been submitted to the state government.

The intelligence made a secret survey in the state to understand the undercurrents that influence the election battle. The report says that BJP will become victorious in Pathanathitta and Thiruvananthapuram. In other constituencies, there wil be a triangualr fight. The UDF will get around 13 seats from the state.

A final analyasis report will be submitted to the government in the last pahse of campaigining in afer the national leaders visit to the state.

On the awake of this report, the CPM has instructed to intensify its campaign in the grassroot level.