At the stock markets, the domestic benchmark indices raised today. Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange rose 178 points, or 0.5%, to close at 38,862 on Friday. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange climbed 68 points, or 0.6%, to 11,666.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, VEDL, Bajaj Finance, TCS and IndusInd Bank. The laggards were SBI, Power Grid, HeroMotoCorp, Sun Pharma and YES Bank.