This is why Sumitra Mahajan is not contesting in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Sumitra Mahajan has informed that she won’t be engaging in the 2019 Loksabha elections. Mahajan wrote an open letter questioning the delay over the announcement of a candidature. “I thought the party was hesitant so I told them to take a decision, she reported.

She said that she was not a political person and she made her stand clear to the party she again informed that her seat was not denied but a personal decision made by her. She had informed about the age criterion and informed that she has got old for political tactics. Mahajan will be turning 76 this month. BJP has drawn the redline of 75 for leaders to get active in politics. The BJP has not fielded many of its veterans, including former presidents L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP is yet to take a call on the Indore Constituency where the election is arranged on May 19, which is the last phase of voting. Sumitra Mahajan has won by 4.66 lakh votes in 2014.

Earlier, she skipped an event in Indore where the BJP had made arrangements for showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ Delhi event. She is also among the few senior BJP leaders to have not prefixed Chowkidar to their names on Twitter.