‘UAE top civilian award not for me, but for India”,says PM Modi

Apr 5, 2019, 01:04 pm IST
Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would like to thank the Government of UAE and people of UAE for honouring him with the Zayed medal.

‘This is not an award given to Modi but to the Indian people,’ Modi added.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Modi said replying to terrorists in their own language is not being liked by some people. ‘When India hits back at the enemy, some people here start crying. When Pakistan is being exposed in front of the world these people start speaking in support of Pakistan,’ he added.

