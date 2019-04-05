Union minister V.K.Singh call UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath a ‘traitor’

Union minister General.V.K.Singh called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a ‘traitor’. V.K.Singh, the former Indian army chief in an interview given to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) used this word to refer his colleague in the party. ‘The armed forces does not belong to any political party and anybody saying this about the forces army is a traitor to the country’, he said without referring the name of Yogi.

If someone says that the Indian Army is Modi’s army, then he is not only wrong but also a traitor of the country. India’s army belongs to the country, it is not for a political party.”

On last Sunday, Yogi made the contraversial statement about the Indian army. He said in a election meeting at Ghaziabad that while the Congress served Biriyani to the terrorists, Modiji’s army served them with bombs and bullets.

The Congress party has filed acompaliant against Yogi in the election Commission. Former Naval chief Vice Admiral Ramdass also approched the Election Commission on this statement. The election Commission has asked an expalanation on the matter from Yogi Aditynath.