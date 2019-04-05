Will BJP Open Account in Kerala? Here is What a Famous Political Analyst Said

Alappuzha: Famous political analyst and Mathematics teacher N Gopalakrishnan has predicted that BJP will open their account in the upcoming Loksabha polls. He made it clear that BJP will one seat in the Loksabha elections although he did not make it clear which seat that would be. UDF will get 11-12 seats, LDF will get 8-9. The prediction also says that UDF will secure about 42 percent of votes and LDF will get about 38 percent of votes. BJP will bag about 18 percent of votes.

Gopalakrishnan makes his prediction by collecting details from his friends via phone and by visiting different constituencies. All his predictions so far have had more than 90 percent accuracy. He also predicted that Narendra Modi will be India’s PM again along with the support of YSR Congress, TRS and Biju Janathadal. No party will get a majority in Loksabha, NDA will get about 244 seats while Congress will have about 153, says Gopalakrishnan Nair