Yogi Adityanath Says Congress Has been Infected by Muslim League-Virus

Apr 5, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Rahul Gandhi of having a “secret agenda” in Kerala with the Muslim League, the same organization which caused the country’s division. The BJP leader was referring to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which is a long-time ally of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala.

Yogi said Muslim league is a virus and Congress has been infected by it. “IF Congress wins the virus will be spread to the entire country. Aleady the virus has divided the country once” said Yogi.

Rahul Gandhi has filed nomination from a seat in Kerala where he has a secret agenda with the Muslim League, the same organisation which was at the root of the country’s division,” he said.

“Where is this secret agenda between the Congress and Muslim league going to take the country? What sort of an atmosphere the Congress wants to build in this country?” he asked at a rally at Kashipur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district.

