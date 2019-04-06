Latest NewsIndia

BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign becomes huge success on social medias ,says Buzzooka Survey

Apr 6, 2019, 09:54 am IST
BJP’s “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign has become a thumping success on social media platforms while the Congress’ “Chowkidar Chor Hai” campaign has failed to create an impact till date, a survey by Noida-based leading influencer marketing firm Buzzoka said on Friday. While 54 per cent of nation’s top digital media leaders believed that “Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign” was impactful, 65 per cent believed that “Chowkidar Chor Hai” campaign was a miss, the findings showed.

“The survey was an important one for us as we wanted to understand the pulse of the digital media industry,” said Ashutosh Harbola, Co-Founder, CEO, Buzzoka.

