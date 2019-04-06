Debris from ASAT brings no danger to ISS; India rebuffs US criticism

India has rebuffed that debris which are formed out the anti-satellite missile test (ASAT) was not a threat to the ISS ( International Space station) against the criticism from the US space agency NASA.

India was put on defensive following the remarks made by NASA as ” terrible thing” for the ASAT test and everyone argued that the debris will cause dangers for abroad the International Space Station.

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation has informed that the debris will decay fast and won’t cause any harm after 10 days.

Currently we have crossed this 10-day deadline as the teat was conducted in March 27.

“The mission had been designed in a away that debris decays very fast and that minimal debris goes up,” G. Satheesh Reddy, head of India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation told reporters.

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine last week condemned India’s destruction of the satellite as a “terrible thing” that created 400 pieces of orbital debris, or “space junk”.