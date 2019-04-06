Latest NewsIndia

‘Election Commission acting at behest of BJP’ says Mamata Banerjee

Apr 6, 2019, 07:05 pm IST
Chief minister Mamta Banerjee has said that the election commission has taken a biased decision in transferring the four West Bengal senior police officers ahead of LS elections. She again asserted that the commission has taken the decision at the best of BJP.

Mamta pointed out that the decision taken by the commission is highly arbitrary and they have made it inclined towards the ruling party.

Days prior to the Lok Sabha elections the poll body ordered to transfer the four officers including the commissioners of Kolkata and Bidhannagar and removed them from the election duties.

Sources said the poll panel’s decision was based on reports filed by Special Police Observer for West Bengal, Vivek Dubey.

