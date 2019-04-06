Filmmaker Vinayan reveals about his Mohanlal movie

Malayalam filmmaker Vinayan has earlier announced that he will be teaming up with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for a movie The news was welcomed by film fraternity as it is for the first time that the veteran director is going to make a film with Mohanlal. He at that time announced that the film will be a big project on a big canvass.

Last day the director in his social media handle shared aphoto of Mohanlal. He shared an image of a painting of an artist’s impression of Mohanlal as the mythological character Ravanan. It soon triggered speculations in social medias about Vinayan and Mohanlal teaming up for a film on Ravanan.

The director has now made it clear that he indeed has plans to do such a film. He will be meeting Mohanlal this month to discuss the project and an official confirmation will be made only after that. According to Vinayan, he was always fascinated by the character of Ravanan and wishes to make a film that portrays him as the hero. He is now waiting for a nod from Mohanlal’s part.

Vinayan also firmly believes that if he could make a movie like ‘Athbhutha Dweepu’, fourteen years back with minimal available resources, he can easily make an epic film today, with the help of VFX and other latest techniques.