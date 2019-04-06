Former Vice Chief of Army joined BJP

Former Vice Cheif of Indian Army joined BJP today. Lieutenant General Sarath Chand has joined BJP today at the BJP national headquarters. He received party membership from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Sarath Chand , a Malayalee by birth has served the security forces 39 years. Sarath Chand was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in June 1979 and retired as vice chief of Indian Army on June 1 last year.

He said that he wishes that there must be a strong government and leadership that will ensure national security. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi India is very safe and secure he said. In today’s global scenario, the country needs strong leadership. I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”s leadership that”s why I am joining BJP,” said Chand.