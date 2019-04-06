Latest News

Hindu University Murder Case; Three arrested

Apr 6, 2019, 11:28 am IST
Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student, police said on Friday. The arrested accused have been sent to jail. On Tuesday, four bike-borne men had shot dead Gaurav Singh, who was pursuing Masters in Computer Application, in front of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel on the university campus.

University’s Chief Proctor Royana Singh has also been booked for being part of the conspiracy to kill Gaurav Singh. The BHU official is out of town currently and she will be interrogated once she is back, said a police officer. Three others in the killer gang are yet to be identified.

