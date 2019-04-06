Incredible! WestIndies Star Batsman Scores a Double Century in T-20

Shivnarine Chanderpaul may have been known for his unusual stance, technical correctness and some stubborn innings. Unlike many other West Indian batsmen, he wasn’t considered as quite a hard hitter. He has an impressive average in test cricket but the 44-year-old retired batsman showed his T-20 skills yesterday, smashing a double century!

Shivnarine Chanderpaul smashed double century in a local T20 tournament titled Adam Sanford Cricket4Life at Caribe Lumber Ballpark, St Maarten. He smashed 210 off just 76 balls, more than half of his innings came from boundaries as he hit 25 fours and 13 sixes. On the back of the 210 runs, Chanderpaul’s team posted an ODI like the score of 303 and won the games by 192 runs.

Unfortunately, the aforementioned match was not a recognized T20 match and his double century will not be considered as the first in the T20 format. SO Chris Gayle’s 175 in an IPL match will officially be the highest score.