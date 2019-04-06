India will emerge as the third largest economy by 2030, says Arun Jaitley

Due to the effective governance and firm handling of the economic affairs India will emerge as the third largest economy in the world says Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

He also asserted that a new India has emerged out of the higher investments which could hold glory with developed nations

The Finance minister has also expressed that India will provide huge opportunities for increasing exponential growth. The minister has expressed his perspectives about better India in Shri Ram College of Commerce where he was invited to inaugurate a function conducted by the college

That’s when we will be amongst first three – US, China and India and then of course, we would in the rat race of the big three wanting to catch up with much mightier competitors. So the sheer size and opportunities is going to expand,” he said.