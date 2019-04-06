Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019 UPDATES: CSK has a good start against Kings XI Punjab

Apr 6, 2019, 05:32 pm IST
In today’s match where Chennai Super Kings meets face to face with Kings XI Punjab a lot more than normality can be expected.

Chennai who had won the toss has elected to go for batting. The current reports state that the team has scored 87 runs with 1 wicket loss and 8 overs left. The team has lost the wicket of Shane Watson who has scored 24 runs out of 26 deliveries. The team has now Suresh Raina and Fadd on the crease. Sources report that they are building a good partnership from last a few overs.

CSK has scored 56 runs from the first partnership but it was broken by Kings XI captain Ravi Chandran Aswin.

CSK endured their first loss of the season against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.  Sources have confirmed that Harbhajan Singh will play this match who was away from the IPL matches a lomg time.

