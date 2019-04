An army jawan was martyred in a militant attack in the Baramulla district of Jammu And Kashmir. Muhammad Rafeeq Yatoo , a jawan of 52 Rashtreeya Rifles was killed in an attck by militant at Warpora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Rafeeq was shot at around 5.25 pm at his residence by an unknown gunmen.Rafeeq was on leave. He was shot at point blank and he suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to nearby hospital but he died on the way.