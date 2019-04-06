Jayasurya as legendary actor Sathyan for his biopic

Malayalam actor Jayasurya will portray the role of legendary Malayalam actorSathyan in his bio-pic. This is the young actor’s second bio-pic. Earlier in last year, Jayasurya has acted in bio-pic based on the life of former Indian football team captain V.P.Sathyan. The film titled ‘Captain’ was critically acclaimed and his performance in the film has won his first Kerala state film award.

Vijay Babu of Friday Film House has bagged the rights for the biopic, but details regarding the director and when they are planning to start shooting are not yet known.

Sathyan, popularly known as Sathyan Master, was one of the first major stars in Malayalam cinema. Sathyan was popular for his realistic style of performance. A recipient of two State awards, Sathyan has acted in over 100 films between 1951 and 1971.