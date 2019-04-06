Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Actor Vivek Oberoi to campaign for BJP

Apr 6, 2019, 11:06 am IST
Less than a minute

Lead actor of ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Vivek Oberoi has been named as one of BJP’s 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat.

According to a list released on Friday, other key star campaigners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, and Sushma Swaraj, among others. Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini and Paresh Rawal have also been named as star campaigners. The 26 Parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling in the third phase of elections on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Tags

Related Articles

Iran supplies arms to Yemen rebels, Saudi Arabia criticizes Tehran

Oct 30, 2017, 10:25 am IST

This is What Ravichandran Ashwin Said About IAF Hero Abhinandan Varthaman

Mar 2, 2019, 08:35 am IST
Mobile App To Reduce Menstrual Pain

Smartphone app to help women effectively reduce and cope with menstrual pain

Apr 6, 2018, 05:08 pm IST

Tamil Nadu wants Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister,says MK Stalin

Jan 21, 2019, 06:35 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close