Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Amit Shah and Smriti Irani to visit Kerala for the election campaign

Apr 6, 2019, 06:40 am IST
Less than a minute

BJP’s national leaders will visit Kerala for the election campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rahul’s foe at Amethi, Smriti Irani will also visit the state.

Smriti will take part in the election campaign at Ponnani on April 9 and Wayanad on April 12. Amit Shah will be participating in election programs on April 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kozhikode on April 12 and Thiruvananthapuram on the 18th of this month. Other national leaders like Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari will also come down south to support the party’s election campaigns.

Tags

Related Articles

After Tom Vadakkan, Congress M.P Shashi Tharoor’s Relative Joins BJP

Mar 16, 2019, 11:42 am IST

More Opportunities for Youths: Sharjah Media City is going to be a reality

Nov 14, 2017, 07:17 am IST

A 16-year-old girl raped by eight youths in Puducherry

Jul 22, 2018, 05:36 pm IST

Microsoft Outlook for Android gets new feature

Sep 11, 2017, 09:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close