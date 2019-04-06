Lok Sabha Polls 2019: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress

Bollywood actor-turned-politician and Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, on Saturday joined Congress in New Delhi. Sinha was a two-term BJP Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib Singh but has been dropped by the saffron party which has chosen to field union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the seat.

On Twitter Sinha wrote “It’s with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP. I don’t hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in this party.”

“The differences I have with some of the present people and policies of the party, leave me with no option but to part ways with it. I’m hopeful that the Grand Old National Party which I’m stepping into, will provide me with opportunities to serve our people, society and nation in terms of unity, prosperity, progress, development, and glory.” Sinha further added.

Speculation had been rife for some time that he would join the Congress, which is an ally of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ which also consists of the RJD and other local parties. Earlier on 28th March, Sinha met Congress President Rahul Gandhi.