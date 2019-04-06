Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : PM Modi afraid of Congress poll manifesto,says M K Stalin

DMK president M K Stalin Friday said Congress toed his party’s stand on autonomy of states by assuring in its manifesto that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) would be scrapped. Training his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin alleged that the top BJP leader was making false poll promises since he was rattled by the Congress party’s manifesto.

The AIADMK regime did not “stop” NEET’s implementation in the state and still has claimed in its manifesto that it was for exempting Tamil Nadu students from the exam, he said. The top DMK leader, addressing a poll rally here, said the AIADMK’s assurance on NEET was to deceive the people. “The Congress party in its manifesto has assured that NEET will be dispensed with and made it clear that only state governments had rights on this matter,” he said, seeking votes for Congress candidate S Jothimani from Karur Lok Sabha seat.

“I am happy and proud that Rahul Gandhi has seconded Kalaignar’s (late patriarch M Karunanidhi) slogan of autonomy for states in his party manifesto and I would like to thank him for that,” the DMK chief said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “afraid” of the Congress manifesto and that was why he has begun “blabbering” about his “false” poll promises, Stalin alleged. The DMK chief alleged that Modi, who was a “liar,” was calling the Congress manifesto a “document of lies.” On April 3, Modi had hit out at the Congress in his Arunachal Pradesh rally, terming its manifesto as a “hypocrisy document” and “full of lies”.