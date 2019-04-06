Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Rahul Gandhi set to file nomination from Amethi soon

Apr 6, 2019, 07:49 am IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on April 10 and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will do the same from the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency on April 11, party sources said on Thursday.

Newly-appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be present with her brother and mother when they file their nomination papers.

The family will be together on both days with Rahul Gandhi accompanying his mother in Rae Bareli and Sonia Gandhi present while he files his papers in Amethi, the sources said.

They said the filing of nomination papers will be a big show of strength and the top Congress leadership will be present. A road show is also likely to be taken out after the filing of papers, the sources added.

