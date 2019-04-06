KeralaLatest News

No Help From Government, These Flood Victims to Boycott Elections

Apr 6, 2019, 10:51 am IST
Thirteen families, who are unfortunate victims of floods in Kerala at Alappuzha are all set to boycott the upcoming Loksabha elections since they got no assistance from government post floods. The families are from Kuttanad, Kainakary 9th ward.

Alappuzha district collector had earlier promised that those who lost their shelter in the floods completely will be given their first installment of economic assistance before February 28, but the promise has not been kept. The victims have not got any assistance of even a single Rupee and are living in poverty.

Meanwhile, those who are outside the list of victims who deserve compensation and yet suffered huge loss are planning to boycott the elections.

“We have given many complaints to the district collector and Panchayath Secretary. When people came here seeking votes, we told them we are not going to vote” said one of the flood victims here.

