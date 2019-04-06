Now, Miscreants Will Face the Heat If they Pelt Stones at Vande Bharat Express-Check Out the New Feature

Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18- country’s first semi-high speed train has had to face a few incidents of vandalism. Now in an attempt to ensure that people who pull off such actions will be rightly punished Indian Railways has installed cameras on the exterior of Vande Bharat Expres.

The train, which runs between Delhi and Varanasi, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15. The railways have recorded at least a dozen stone-pelting incidents since the train started its commercial operations. As many as 12 window glasses have been replaced so far, the officials said.

The installation of cameras would ensure that people who engage in such acts would be brought before the law.