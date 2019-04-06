KeralaLatest News

“PSC Question About Sabarimala Young Women Entry is a Challenge to Devotees”: Sasikumara Varma

Apr 6, 2019, 06:43 am IST
Pandalam Palace representative Sasikumara Varma did not hide his disappointment at the PSC question about Sabarimala young women entry. It was in a question paper for Assistant Professor post in Psychiatry in the Health Department.

“This question is a challenge to the devotees. Is this the Renaissance that the Government was hinting at? Whoever prepared this question should face action. The educated aspirants and the Ayyappa devotees were mocked through such a question by PSC” said Sasikumara Varma.

The PSC asked the name of the first women who has entered the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court verdict which lifted the ban on women of the certain age group in entering the Sabarimala Aiyappa temple. The answer key included the name of Manithi group who also tried to enter the temple. The examination was held online. It was included as the 9th question in the question paper.

 

