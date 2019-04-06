Latest NewsIndia

Security Cover of these Undeserving Persons in Jammu and Kashmir Removed

Apr 6, 2019
Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday withdrew the security cover of 919 “undeserving” persons in Jammu and Kashmir, including 22 separatist leaders, to ensure that the police resources are used for the right reasons. The move is a clear message to those involved in “anti-national activities”. The move will help free 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles for regular duties.

“[Thus), the Jammu and Kashmir government has withdrawn security cover of 919 undeserving persons since the state has come under Governor’s Rule on June 20, 2018, thereby freeing 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles,” a home ministry official said.

As per the directions of the home ministry, the committee will continue to examine and review the requirement of security cover on case-to-case basis, based on merit, so that scarce and expensive resources could be freed and engaged to do regular police work, the second official said.

