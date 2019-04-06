UAE announces long-term visas for 100 start-ups

For giving shape to the fourh industrial revolution, the UAE government has decided to gran long-term visas to 100 stsrt-up companies. The declaration was made by Abdulla bin Touq, Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet, and Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation at the venue of World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa. They made this announcemnt while addressing a session titled “Arab Start-ups: Reaching Velocity”.

These 100 start-ups will be selected at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa. The World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa will be held at Jordan on April 6 and 7. The forum witnesssed for the first time bringign together the 100 emerging companies of the Arab World.

Abdulla bin Touq, Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet, explained that “This collaboration with the World Economic Forum to grant long-term visas to the top 100 Arab start-ups reflects our commitment to facilitate businesses, create an attractive and encouraging environment for growth, and underline the UAE’s position as a global destination for talents”.

According to the World Economic Forum’s latest report, 20 per cent of the Arab world’s 100 most promising startups are based in the UAE. The UAE is home to 19 best startups that will likely shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution.