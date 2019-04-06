(Watch)Lion Attacks Circus Trainer as Audience Screams. TERRIFYING VIDEO

In a terrific video caught by the members of the audience at a circus in Ukraine, a lion turned on its trainer and attacked him. It was at the Lugansk State Circus in Ukraine that the incident occurred here an aggressive big cat managed to overpower well-known circus trainer Hamada Kouta, as per the report of Daily Mail.

Hamada Kouta, 32, from Egypt, was bitten and taken to the ground by the lion before the animal continued its attack on the helpless trainer. Kouta then managed to push the lion off and get to his feet, which prompted the animal to back away and eventually leave the main performance area. Watch Video here;

courtesy: Aarror

Kouta said the attack was a result of the lions just being in a bad mood and it wasn’t their fault.

“They did not have time to adapt, because we arrived and immediately began to perform,” he told local TV station Louga 24.