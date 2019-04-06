Why do we want to eat an Apple a day ?



Aid in Digestion

Apples help in digestion. Apples are the richest source of dietary fibers which is highly soluble. According to the nutrition sources 1 apple contains 20% of the daily recounted intake of dietary fiber. These fibers help in enhancing the digestive process. Regular consumption of apples ensures smooth bowel movements and prevents constipation, diarrhea, irritable bowel syndromes and other stomach disorders.

Anticancer Potential

Apples have shown moderate improvement in treating various types of cancer, particularly skin, breast and colon cancer. Apple shows a distinct and undeniable capacity to reduce lung cancer and cut down its spread it develops.

Probiotic Effects

Apples contain pectin which is a type of fiber that acts like a probiotic. It specifically helps to improve the functioning of the bacteria living in our large intestine.

It helps in reducing the stroke

Studies have shown that regular apple intake reduced the risk of thrombotic strokes in both men and women

Boost Immune System

Apples are rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants compounds and protein which have a major role in increasing the immunity of the body. If you want to gain weight, apples should be a part of your daily diet.