162 locations in Kerala is Left-wing extremist affected

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena, has informed that in Kerala, 4,482 polling stations have been identified as sensitive of which 162 locations are considered as Left-wing extremists-affected ones. Out of 4,482 sensitive polling stations in the state, 817 are listed as critical polling stations and 425 as vulnerable polling stations.

The CEO said Police have also identified 162 locations as Left-wing extremist affected ones which includes booths from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Palakkad.

He said the ‘C-VIGIL’ mobile app, which was released by the Commission to monitor corrupt practices during the election, has received over 17,000 complaints till now. 14,447 cases were found as genuine. CEO urged the public to use the app more often to bring out the corrupt electoral practices.

The commission has received about 31 cases of ‘gifts for votes’, 28 cases of money distribution and 1,200 cases of property defacement. About Rs 14 crore has been seized from across the state by the special squad. It is suspected to be used for corrupt electoral practices.