Congress workers beat up journalist for taking photos of empty chairs at party meeting : Watch Video

Apr 7, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Congress workers manhandle and thrash photojournalists who were allegedly clicking pictures of empty chairs at a public rally by the party in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar.

The journalist from a Tamil weekly magazine was assaulted by Congress party workers, while he was taking photographs of empty chairs at the party’s election meeting in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place on Saturday (April 6) in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district before the party meeting began and the shocking high-handedness of the Congress workers was caught on camera.

The visuals clearly show how the Congress workers manhandled the photojournalist identified as RM Muthuraj and tried to snatch his camera.

 

